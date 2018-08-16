Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox

Gramophone music in a smartphone world…Contemporary pop and rock tunes fashioned in an unpredictable variety of musical styles from the past!

Since Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox in 2009, the project has amassed more than 740 million YouTube views and 2.7 million subscribers, chalked up more than 1 million likes on Facebook, performed on “Good Morning America,” topped iTunes charts with all 14 of their releases since 2014, caught the attention of NPR Music and NBC News, and played hundreds of shows to sold-out houses around the world.

The multi-talented collective has interpreted hits by Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, The White Stripes, Lorde, Outkast, Radiohead, Maroon 5 and many more. Last year, PMJ collected 18 favorites from among their hundreds of songs to compile The Essentials for Concord Records. The album included the song that put the band on the map, a vaudevillian distressing of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis’ “Thrift Shop,” and their ‘50s doo-wop version of Miley Cyrus’ “We Can’t Stop,” which garnered more than 19.5 million views and was named one of the “9 Best Viral Cover Videos of 2015” by People magazine.