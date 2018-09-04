Ziggy Marley: Rebellion Rises 2018 Tour

A six-time Grammy winner, Emmy Winner, humanitarian, singer, songwriter, producer and reggae legend Ziggy Marley has released twelve albums to much critical acclaim. His early immersion in music came at age ten when he sat in on recording sessions with his father, Bob Marley. As front man to Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers, the group released eight best-selling albums that garnered three Grammys, with such chart-topping hits as “Look Who’s Dancing,” “Tomorrow People” and “Tumbling Down.” Ziggy’s first solo album, Dragonfly (RCA Records), was released in 2003. His second solo release, Love is My Religion (Tuff Gong Worldwide), won a Grammy in 2006 for “Best Reggae Album.” His third solo album, Family Time (Tuff Gong Worldwide), scored him a 5th Grammy award for “Best Children’s Album.” In 2011, Ziggy released his critically acclaimed 4th studio album Wild And Free. His 2012 live album “Ziggy Marley In Concert,” earned him his 6th Grammy award for “Best Reggae Album.”

$1 of each ticket sold goes to Unlimited Resources Giving Enlightenment (“U.R.G.E.”) Foundation.





