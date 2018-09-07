With two No. 1 singles, 7 Top 10 singles, multiple awards and nominations, performances on some of the biggest stages in the world, and a spot on one of the biggest tours in country music, Carrie Underwood’s 2016 The Storyteller Tour, Easton Corbin has made a lasting impression on the country music landscape. He is lauded for his traditional country sound, authentic lyrics and mastery of understatement. American Songwriter says, “Easton Corbin has one of those rare, glorious voices that was made—just made—for singing country music.” Easton is known for his signature hits including “A Little More Country Than That,” “Roll With It,” “Lovin’ You Is Fun,” and “Baby Be My Love Song” from his No. 1 debuting album About To Get Real, and his emotional “Are You With Me” was the most added song at radio the day it was released.

Corbin’s latest Top 5 single “A Girl Like You” garnered rave reviews. Taste of Countrypicked it as a Critics Pick saying, “It takes a fraction of a second to know Easton Corbin is on to something different with ‘A Girl Like You.’”

Based out of Connecticut, Nashville Drive is a country band performing some of today’s top country favorites as well as their own originals. They have performed throughout New England, PA, FL, NJ, NY and Nashville.