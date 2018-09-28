Blondie – Fall Gala Event

This 80s NYC new wave and punk band is best known for hits “Call Me,” “The Tide is High,” “Rapture” “Heart of Glass” and many more. Blondie continues to tour with original band members: iconic singer and songwriter Debbie Harry, guitarist and co-writer Chris Stein and powerhouse drummer Clem Burke, long-time band members bassist Leigh Foxx, guitarist Tommy Kessler and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen. The band’s chart-topping success, fearless spirit and rare longevity led to an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006, an NME Godlike Genius Award in 2014, a Q Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music in 2016, the 2017 Silver Clef Outstanding Achievement Award and more than 45 million albums sold worldwide!

Kicking off the night is The Rock Academy Band! The Rock Academy’s showband is an advanced touring ensemble of young musicians between the ages of 12 and 18 who have been selected for their musical prowess, showmanship, love of performing, and ability to share the stage with professional musicians as they tour the world.