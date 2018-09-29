Beth Hart: A Special Solo Performance

This September, Beth Hart returns to the United States for a very intimate solo tour.

Get ready to see the ‘Hart & Soul’ of this Grammy-nominated powerhouse like you’ve never seen her before, raw and unplugged. Beth’s September tour will be the artist’s first solo run in the U.S. Her solo tours in Europe were performed to sold-out crowds.

“It is indeed a rare treat to see Beth Hart perform in this stripped back format. She is one of the truly great singer-songwriters of our time, a genre-defying powerhouse vocalist.”

-National Rock Review

The Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter is riding a creative tidal wave, firing out acclaimed albums, hooking up with the biggest names in music and rocking the house each night with that celebrated burnt-honey voice – the one that launched more than a dozen hits, including “LA Song,” “I’ll Take Care of You,” “Better Than Home,” “Fire on the Floor,” and “Bang Bang Boom Boom.” Don’t miss the chance to hear the most intimate versions of her soul-drenched songs in this special solo piano performance! As Beth recently told Keyboard Magazine, “The piano represents home to me. It represents a place where I can heal—the sound of it, the feel of it, the way it looks.”