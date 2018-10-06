Paula Poundstone
With smart, observational humor and a legendary spontaneous interaction with the crowd, Paula Poundstone is one of our country’s pre-eminent comedians. American Comedy Award-winner for Best Female Standup Comic, she has made more than a dozen appearances on late night talk shows and is a regular panelist on NPR’s #1 show, Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me!
Saturday, 06 October, 2018
Cost:$45-$55
