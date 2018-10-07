Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a complimentary wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit!

Jane Monheit is one of today’s best and most important vocalist-musicians. The Grammy Award-nominated jazz and pop vocalist has collaborated with John Pizzarelli, Michael Buble, Terence Blanchard, Tom Harrell and others. The New York Times raves that Monheit possesses “a voice of phenomenal beauty.” Don’t miss this evening of jazz standards!