Jane Monheit
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for a complimentary wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit!
Jane Monheit is one of today’s best and most important vocalist-musicians. The Grammy Award-nominated jazz and pop vocalist has collaborated with John Pizzarelli, Michael Buble, Terence Blanchard, Tom Harrell and others. The New York Times raves that Monheit possesses “a voice of phenomenal beauty.” Don’t miss this evening of jazz standards!
Sunday, 07 October, 2018
Contact:Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$40
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.