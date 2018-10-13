Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine and Bigfoot Tour
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Kathleen Madigan returns after a sold-out show last year! She’s one of the most respected comedians of her generation, with more than 25 appearances on late night TV, and was recently seen riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in his internet series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”
Saturday, 13 October, 2018
Cost:$50
