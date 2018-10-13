Event calendar brought to you by

Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine and Bigfoot Tour

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Kathleen Madigan returns after a sold-out show last year! She’s one of the most respected comedians of her generation, with more than 25 appearances on late night TV, and was recently seen riding around with Jerry Seinfeld in his internet series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Saturday, 13 October, 2018

