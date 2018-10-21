Gilbert Gottfried
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
A fixture of the Comedy Central roasts, Gottfried has logged stand-up appearances on “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night with David Letterman” and others. He’s also a frequent guest on Howard Stern.
Peter Vouras is an actor and stand up comic who has performed in Europe, Las Vegas, Atlantic City and at various clubs and colleges across the United States. He has performed off-Broadway and played the role of the stage manager in Spider-Man 2.
Sunday, 21 October, 2018
Contact:Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$37.50
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.