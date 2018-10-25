Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish's Rascals

Two legendary founders of The Rascals have teamed up for the first time in five years – Felix Cavaliere and Gene Cornish cite the fans and love of their timeless songs as reasons for collaboration. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriter Hall of Fame members, The Rascals are widely considered the best ‘blue-eyed soul’ group to come out of the 1960s and their music the soundtrack of a generation. The Rascals have 17 Top 20 hits, seven Top 10 hits, and three No. 1 hits that include “Groovin’, “People Got To Be Free” and “Good Lovin’.”

Joining them on this new journey is hall of fame drummer, Carmine Appice. The Brooklyn-born iconic drummer’s resume includes Vanilla Fudge, Cactus, Rod Stewart, Beck Bogert & Appice, Ozzy Osbourne and Pink Floyd.