Tony Danza: Standards & Stories

Best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, “Taxi” and “Who’s The Boss,” Tony Danza has also established himself as a song and dance man. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza is accompanied by his talented four-piece band. Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook, as well as selections from the hit Broadway musical Honeymoon in Vegas (which he also starred in), while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

The New York Times raved “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!”

Danza recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas, with the New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high”. Among his past successes, Danza has starred on Broadway in the The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and starred in beloved films such as Angels In the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, and Hollywood Knights.