Art Garfunkel: In Close Up

Blessed with what the New York Times described as a “beautiful countertenor,” singer Art Garfunkel has made an indelible mark on the music world as both a solo artist and half of the unrivaled Simon & Garfunkel. He has also enjoyed a successful film career, published a book of poetry and released 12 solo albums.

Garfunkel was originally revered for his Grammy-winning, chart-topping songs and albums with partner and fellow NYC native Paul Simon. Their greatest hits collection, which includes “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair,” “The Sound Of Silence,” “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” among others, is one of the biggest selling album ever. After Simon & Garfunkel parted ways in 1970, GARFUNKEL landed several major film roles, including “Carnal Knowledge” (opposite Jack Nicholson), “Catch 22” and Nicholas Roeg’s “Bad Timing/A Sensual Obsession.”

The late ‘80s brought two new challenges for GARFUNKEL: he published Still Water, a collection of poetry in ‘89, and began an amazing trek across America–on foot. Garfunkel has continued doing what he does best: singing for an audience. “Taking on the fear and vulnerability of a live show keeps you vital,” says Garfunkel, who relishes the opportunity to perform new and classic material for fans around the world. “I’m a singer trying to get away with a lucky job. I try to soothe, to lift…That’s my life.”