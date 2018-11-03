The Official Blues Brothers Revue
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
There have been many imitators, but there is only one duo in North America sanctioned by Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi to don the official hat and sunglasses and walk in the legendary footsteps of Jake and Elwood Blues. Don’t miss a night of classic hits from the Blues Brothers catalog, including “Soul Man,” “Rubber Biscuit,” “Sweet Home Chicago,” and more.
Saturday, 03 November, 2018
Contact:Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$47.50
