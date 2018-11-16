Event calendar brought to you by

The Capitol Steps: Make America Grin Again Tour

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

The Capitol Steps return to The Playhouse after sold-shows in 2016 & 2017!  It’s Make America Grin Again. It’s amazing. It’s huge. It’s fabulous. It has nothing to do with Russia. Or Putin. Hear from Donald Trump and Don Jr., Jeff Sessions, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan (and even some Democrats. SAD!!!) as they make comedy great again. With a special guest appearance by Stormy Daniels!  Buy your tickets now and stimulate the economy!

Friday, 16 November, 2018

Contact:

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.