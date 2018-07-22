Sundays July 1 - August 19, 12:30 pm

Why do marshmallows turn brown in the campfire? Why is pizza dough stretchy? How do we make maple syrup and sugar? As part of our Market Madness programs, discover the answers to these yummy questions in our new Edible Science series as we create, cook, concoct, and eat! We'll have a new topic each week (available on website closer to event) but definitely mark your calendars for August 12, for our annual celebration of National S'mores Day! Program will meet on the Meadow.

Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission

For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

