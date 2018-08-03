Music for the Generations: Concert Featuring Jose Feliciano and Peabo Bryson on the NEW Shaboo Stage

Join Generations Family Health Center as we celebrate our 35th Anniversary of providing quality healthcare to those less fortunate in eastern Connecticut at a Concert featuring Grammy winning artists, José Feliciano and Peabo Bryson.

In addition to this amazing evening of music, there will be many food trucks and a beer and wine tent organized by the Willimantic Brewing Company!

Gates open at 4 p.m. and the night of entertainment will kick-off with the Dedication of the NEW Shaboo stage featuring many local dignitaries beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are only $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. Tickets can be bought:

In person at the Willimantic Food Co-op located at 91 Valley Street

On-line at genhealth.org/concert

At the Generations Booth during the June and July Third Thursday Street Festival (6/21 and 7/19)

There will also be a VIP Tent offering prime viewing of the concert, a sit-down meal, complimentary drinks and preferred parking. VIP seating is very limited, so please don't wait to reserve your seats under the tent!

This fundraising event will benefit the patients of Generations Family Health Center.

For more information and tickets go to genhealth.org/concert or contact Allison W. Heneghan, Director of Communication and Development at aheneghan@genhealth.org or (860)456-6286.