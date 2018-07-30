Heckscher Farm Animal Meet & Greet

Mondays, July 9 - August 13, 2:30 - 3 pm

Do you know the difference between a llama and an alpaca? Have you ever given a pig a belly rub? Join us each week for an up-close look at one of our farm animal groups. Discover how we care for and enrich our animals' lives, and have a chance to touch them, too! One animal/animal group per week. Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events