Oxford Town Hall 486 Oxford Rd

Oxford , CT 06478



Join the sixth annual Oxford Farmers Market every Saturday from 10a-2p, rain or shine, at the Oxford Town Hall. Featuring farm fresh produce, pies, lamb meats, goat cheeses and soaps, eggs, arts, crafts, kids activities, and a whole lot more!

