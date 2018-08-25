Oxford Farmers Market
Join the sixth annual Oxford Farmers Market every Saturday from 10a-2p, rain or shine, at the Oxford Town Hall. Featuring farm fresh produce, pies, lamb meats, goat cheeses and soaps, eggs, arts, crafts, kids activities, and a whole lot more!
Saturday, 25 August, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Saturday, 25 August, 2018
- Saturday, 01 September, 2018
- Saturday, 08 September, 2018
- Saturday, 15 September, 2018
- Saturday, 22 September, 2018
Contact:Alexis Gazy
Phone: 2035251090
Website: Click to Visit
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.