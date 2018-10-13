Event calendar brought to you by

Oxford Farmers Market

Oxford Town Hall

486 Oxford Rd
 Oxford , CT 06478

Join the sixth annual Oxford Farmers Market every Saturday from 10a-2p, rain or shine, at the Oxford Town Hall. Featuring farm fresh produce, pies, lamb meats, goat cheeses and soaps, eggs, arts, crafts, kids activities, and a whole lot more!

Saturday, 13 October, 2018

Contact:

Alexis Gazy

Phone: 2035251090
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

