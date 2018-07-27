Event calendar brought to you by

Pequot Library's 58th Summer Book Sale

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Ave
 Southport, CT 06890

Website: Click to Visit

One of the Largest Book Sales in New England, runs Friday, July 27 to Tuesday, July 31, 2018. 9am - 6pm daily (until 2pm on Tues.)

OVER 100,000 BOOKS, CDs, DVDs, and RECORDS, plus unique Specials. 60+ categories to choose from including all your favorites.

Admission is FREE and proceeds directly fund Pequot Library's annual programs and events for all ages.

Catalog of "Specials" for pre-sale: Buyers can purchase up to five (5) Specials in advance of the sale, at a premium of 25% above the catalog price. Visit pequotlibrary.org for more information.

Come early and come often, items continually restocked!

Thank you to our generous sponsors: People's United Bank, Roland & Co, Russo & Rizio, LLC, and WSHU Public Radio.

Friday, 27 July, 2018

Free and open to the public.

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.