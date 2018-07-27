Pequot Library's 58th Summer Book Sale
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Ave
Southport, CT 06890
Southport, CT 06890
Website: Click to Visit
One of the Largest Book Sales in New England, runs Friday, July 27 to Tuesday, July 31, 2018. 9am - 6pm daily (until 2pm on Tues.)
OVER 100,000 BOOKS, CDs, DVDs, and RECORDS, plus unique Specials. 60+ categories to choose from including all your favorites.
Admission is FREE and proceeds directly fund Pequot Library's annual programs and events for all ages.
Catalog of "Specials" for pre-sale: Buyers can purchase up to five (5) Specials in advance of the sale, at a premium of 25% above the catalog price. Visit pequotlibrary.org for more information.
Come early and come often, items continually restocked!
Thank you to our generous sponsors: People's United Bank, Roland & Co, Russo & Rizio, LLC, and WSHU Public Radio.
Friday, 27 July, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
Contact:Pequot Library
Phone: 203-259-0346
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Free and open to the public.
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.