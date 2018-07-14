Nothing says summer like a family picnic with tasty food, sensational sunshine, and outdoor games! Join the Stepping Stones Museum for Children family at our First Annual Farmers and Friends Family Picnic, an event which features healthy and delicious food options for adults and children, live music, a magician, outdoor games, local food vendors, tours of the museum’s Edible Garden, and much more! Participants are also invited to explore the museum for a whole day of summer fun.

During the picnic, the Gullquist Family Celebration Courtyard will host its own Farmer’s Market featuring vendors with samples from local restaurants, farms, and stores. “Lettuce” teach you how easy , nutritious and delicious it can be to eat locally sourced foods from close to your home!

Tickets are available through our website (http://www.steppingstonesmuseum.org/picnic)

and include museum admission for the day. Adult tickets are $40 for members and $45 for non-members. Ticket prices for children under 18 are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Members receive a $5 discount.

Proceeds from the picnic will support the Norwalk Foodshed Initiative at Stepping Stones Museum for Children. The Norwalk Foodshed Initiative supports equal access to fresh and healthy foods, nutrition and wellness education, and sustainability in the greater Norwalk area.