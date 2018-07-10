A Farmer's Life
Tuesdays, July 10 - August 14, 10 - 10:30 am
Discover the life on Heckscher Farm by taking a peek at some of the different chores that have to be done throughout the year. We might milk our goats, wash and card some wool, create enrichment items for an animal, walk a donkey, or more. We'll focus on one chore each week – farmer's choice – to have a great look throughout the summer of a farmer's life! Members: Free | Non-Members: Free with gate admission.
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events
