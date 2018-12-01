Snowkus Pocus
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Don’t miss this wintry cirque show for the entire family! Young Brianna is whisked away to an enchanted winter wonderland where she encounters the colorful characters that inhabit this magical world. Our tale is told through dazzling cirque, breathtaking ballet, and incredible acrobatics that will amaze, inspire and enchant your imagination. This snow show for all ages will melt your heart!
Saturday, 01 December, 2018
Cost:$20-$25
