Christmas with the Celts: An American & Irish Christmas

Christmas with the Celts returns to The Playhouse after sold-out performance for the past three seasons! This holiday show features a mix of lively traditional Irish music and instrumentation with American pop music and their own originals, along with ancient Irish and Scottish carols and traditional Christmas favorites. The Celts lineup stars, Ric Blair on vocal-guitar-bodhran & piano along with female lead singer and all Ireland champion fiddler and Irish dancer, Eimear Arkins. Rick and Eimear will be complemented by an array of top-flight musicians on uilleann pipes, Irish whistles, fiddle, bodhran, banjo, five-string bass, drums and of course, the crowd-pleasing Irish dancers. Christmas with The Celts isn’t just a concert; it’s a celebration of the holiday spirit, people, community and common connections!