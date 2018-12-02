Event calendar brought to you by

Ben Vereen: Steppin' Out for the Holidays

Ridgefield Playhouse

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Legendary Tony Award-winning actor Ben Vereen performs a night of holiday favorites for both Hanukkah and Christmas, as well as songs from the Great American Songbook and Broadway classics, including numbers from Pippin (for which he won the Tony Award) and Jesus Christ Superstar, interspersed with loving and sometimes hilarious anecdotes about some of the Broadway greats he has worked with. The night winds its way through various autobiographically-inspired segments, too.

 

In addition to his award-winning turn in Pippin, Vereen’s Broadway career is studded with starring roles in Wicked, Hair, Fosse, I’m Not Rappaport, Jelly’s Last Jam, The Prodigal Son, Sweet Charity, Chicago, A Christmas Carol and many more. On the big screen, Vereen has and appeared in Funny Lady, All That Jazz, Idlewild, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, I’ll Take You There, The Painting, I Want to Sing and others. He most recently co-starred with Chris Rock inTop Five and Richard Gere in Time Out of Mind. His memorable television roles include Chicken George in “ROOTS” and Louis Armstrong in “Louis Armstrong – Chicago Style.” He has also made guest appearances on “How I Met Your Mother,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “NCIS,” and “Law and Order: Criminal Intent.”

Sunday, 02 December, 2018

