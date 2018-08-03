Event calendar brought to you by

Sketch A Scape With Alex Sax

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Ave
 Southport, CT 06890

Website: Click to Visit

Art and nature combine during this hands-on workshop with visiting artist, Alex Sax. Using poetry and the grounds of Pequot Library as inspiration, create your own unique landscape sketches. For adults and high school students. Supplies provided. Suggested donation: $10.

Her exhibition "Garden Menagerie" is on view now through August 25, 2018.

Additional exhibition programming includes "Fantastic Finds: Meet The Artist" Friday, August 3, 2018, 2-3pm.

Friday, 03 August, 2018

Contact:

Pequot Library

Phone: 203-259-0346
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

Free. Suggested donation $10.

