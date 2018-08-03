Sketch A Scape With Alex Sax
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Ave
Southport, CT 06890
Art and nature combine during this hands-on workshop with visiting artist, Alex Sax. Using poetry and the grounds of Pequot Library as inspiration, create your own unique landscape sketches. For adults and high school students. Supplies provided. Suggested donation: $10.
Her exhibition "Garden Menagerie" is on view now through August 25, 2018.
Additional exhibition programming includes "Fantastic Finds: Meet The Artist" Friday, August 3, 2018, 2-3pm.
Friday, 03 August, 2018
Contact:Pequot Library
Phone: 203-259-0346
Cost:Free. Suggested donation $10.
