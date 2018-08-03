The Art of Elizabeth Ann McNally at The Gallery @ Jerram Winery
You are invited to a fun and whimsical exhibit showcasing the artist's work at Jerram Winery during the month of August.
Lovers of humor, animals and printmaking will NOT be disappointed.
The Gallery @ Jerram Winery is located at 535 Town Hill Road, New Hartford, CT 06057
Exhibit runs August 3rd- 26th 2018
Hours are Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays: 11am - 5:00 pm
Friday, 03 August, 2018
Contact:Elizabeth McNally
Phone: 8602296995
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:free
