Dance to the Holidays with Tony Dovolani & Karina Smirnoff
This holiday spectacular for the whole family stars “Dancing with the Stars” Mirror Ball champions Tony Dovolani and Karina Smirnoff along with other celebrity pros from “Dancing with the Stars,” “American Idol,” and “So You Think You Can Dance.” Directed and choreographed by Jaymz Tuaileva.
Sunday, 18 November, 2018
Contact:Vania Saintfery
Phone: 12032970933
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:Tickets: $75 | Meet & Greet Add-on: $75
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.