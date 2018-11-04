Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix

Johnny Peers and his personality-plus canines are coming to tickle your funny bone! A show for the whole family and the dog lover in all of us, the show stars mostly dogs rescued from shelters — like Daphne, the world’s only skateboarding Basset Hound; Squeaky, the ladder climbing Fox Terrier; Mr. Pepe, who only responds to commands in Spanish; and Sir Winston, the Pointer mix who only answers to “Sir.” The Animal Planet Pet Star Winners, the Providence Journal-Bulletin calls the show,“…a truly funny, slapstick dog act.”