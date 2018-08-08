Endangered & WILD
Wednesdays, July 25 - August 15, 3:30 - 4 pm
Join us for a look at the relationships between predator and prey and to discover some endangered species in Connecticut and across the globe. Each week we'll have a different focus and programs could include hikes, field studies, live animal programs, or arts & crafts. Meet in the Stamford Museum Galleries. Members: Free | Non-Members: Included with gate admission. For more information call 203 977-6521 or visit http://www.stamfordmuseum.org
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events
Contact:Visitor Services
Phone: 2039776521
Cost:SM&NC Members: Free | Non-Members: Included wi
