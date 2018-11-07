David Cook – Acoustic
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Season 7 winner of “American Idol,” rocker David Cook has released three successful albums since he appeared on the show. His hits include “Time of My Life,” “ Come Back to Me,” “Light On” and “Fade Into Me.” Earlier this year, he starred in the hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots.
Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity
Wednesday, 07 November, 2018
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$39.50
Categories:
