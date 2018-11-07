Tweet David Cook – Acoustic

Ridgefield Playhouse 80 East Ridge

Ridgefield , CT 06877-5022



Phone: 203-438-5795

Website:

Phone: 203-438-5795Website: Click to Visit Season 7 winner of “American Idol,” rocker David Cook has released three successful albums since he appeared on the show. His hits include “Time of My Life,” “ Come Back to Me,” “Light On” and “Fade Into Me.” Earlier this year, he starred in the hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots. Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity

