Parsonsfield & Sawyer Fredericks

Folk rockers Parsonsfield, who got together at UConn, have released four critically acclaimed albums and have earned praise for their live shows, frequently switching instruments and gathering around one mic for sublime, multi-part harmonies. Nineteen-year-old folk/blues singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks rose to fame as the winner of Season 8 of NBC’s “The Voice” and is fast establishing himself as an authentic, original, Americana artist with an old soul. Fredericks is originally from Newtown, CT.

Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer-Songwriter Series

Northeast Builders of Ridgefield Emerging Artist Series