FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV’s “Friends” — celebrating the wacky misadventures of your favorite group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan. Fresh from a successful Off-Broadway run, this delightfully naughty confection plucks the best moments from the show’s ten years and recreates the moments through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. For mature audiences only.
Barts Tree Service Comedy Series
Ridgefield Magazine Broadway & Cabaret Series
Part of STAR 99.9 & Western Connecticut Health Network’s Pinktober
Wednesday, 24 October, 2018
Cost:$39.50
