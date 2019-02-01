Vic Dibitetto
Back after a sold-out show in 2017! An incredibly powerful performer, comedian Vic DiBitetto churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. He’s been called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden.
Barts Tree Service Comedy Series
Friday, 01 February, 2019
