Event calendar brought to you by

Vic Dibitetto

The Ridgefield Playhouse

80 E Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877
United States

Back after a sold-out show in 2017! An incredibly powerful performer, comedian Vic DiBitetto churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. He’s been called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden.

Barts Tree Service Comedy Series

Friday, 01 February, 2019

Contact:

Ridgefield Playhouse

Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.