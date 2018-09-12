A List Awards
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
The A-list Awards celebrates the best in interior design, architecture and landscape design in Fairfield County. Winners are selected by a panel of nationally recognized judges, all experts in their fields. The event features an awards presentation plus cocktails, hors d'ouevres, and networking with some of the area's top designers, architects and landscape professionals, and builders along with athome readers and design enthusiasts.
Cocktails & Networking: 5:30pm-7:00pm
Award Beginning: 7:10pm
Wednesday, 12 September, 2018
Contact:Callie
Phone: 2033254466
Cost:$55.00
