GRAMMY® nominee, Dove Award winner, and Capitol recording artist, Danny Gokey is gearing up for his first-ever headline tour with this fall’s Hope Encounter featuring GRAMMY® nominee Tauren Wells and breakout artist Riley Clemmons.



“It’s been a dream of mine since American Idol to headline my own major tour,” says Gokey. “That platform opened my eyes to the power of mixing hope with entertainment. Hearing a message of hope at just the right time can truly make an impact in someone’s life. Getting this opportunity is a dream come true! I love touring, being with fans, and seeing first-hand how the music can encourage people in a time in our society where hope (mixed with a little fun) is so desperately needed.”



“The process of creating the tour has really been awesome,” continues Gokey. “I can’t wait to hit the stage with Tauren and Riley – they are both crazy good and I love their fresh sound. We’ve also brought in uber-creative director Laurieann Gibson, who has worked with everyone from Michael Jackson to Katy Perry, to design the show and help me take it to another level.”



Gokey became a favorite of millions of fans as a Top 3 finalist on Season 8 of American Idol. His first album, My Best Days, debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart. Since then, the Wisconsin native has celebrated a series of #1 album debuts, including his first award-winning holiday album, Christmas Is Here, as well as singles including the recently Gold-certified “Tell Your Heart to Beat Again” and “Hope In Front of Me.” Gokey’s latest album, Rise, reached #1 on the Billboard Top Christian Album chart and garnered his first Grammy nomination. Its title track, marked his third, multi-week, multi-chart #1 single.



VIP TICKET INCLUDES: pre show acoustic performance beginning at 5:30pm and photo opportunity with Danny Gokey.

