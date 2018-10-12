Tracy Morgan is one of the most respected comedians in his field. Starring for seven seasons on NBC’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award - winning “30 Rock,” Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin as “Tracy Jordan,” the unpredictable star of Lemon’s (Fey) hit variety show, “TGS with Tracy Jordan.” At the beginning of 2016, he headlined a nationwide stand - up tour titled Picking Up the Pieces which culminated in his newest stand up special Staying Alive which is now streaming globally on Netflix. Morgan is also currently starring in and executive producing his TBS show The Last O.G . Additionally, Morgan has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the 2016 class.