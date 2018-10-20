Event calendar brought to you by

The Bible Tour 2018

Palace Theatre

61 Atlantic St
 Stamford, CT 06901

The Bible Tour is back and ALL new! Featuring Matt Maher, Natalie Grant, Andrew Peterson, Daniel & Harvest Bashta, and Steven Malcolm. This is a live concert worship experience you don't want to miss. Hits from the artists you love paired with visual elements coming together for a life-changing experience. 

Saturday, 20 October, 2018

Callie

Phone: 2033254466
$29.99 - $89.99

