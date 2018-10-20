The Bible Tour 2018
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
The Bible Tour is back and ALL new! Featuring Matt Maher, Natalie Grant, Andrew Peterson, Daniel & Harvest Bashta, and Steven Malcolm. This is a live concert worship experience you don't want to miss. Hits from the artists you love paired with visual elements coming together for a life-changing experience.
Saturday, 20 October, 2018
Contact:Callie
Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$29.99 - $89.99
