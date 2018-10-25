David Feherty
Palace Theatre
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
How do you describe the offbeat antics of David Feherty? The New York Times called him “a cross between Oprah Winfrey and Johnny Carson.” With a sharp wit and irreverent style, the professional golfer turned golf analyst, talk show host and sports broadcaster has made a name for himself as one of the most hilarious and irrepressible personalities in golf. Of Feherty’s live one-man show, Golf Digest said: “Uncensored and unhinged, and worth the price of admission. It really was stupendous.” The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette raves, “David Feherty was uproariously funny. It was two hours of zaniness and madcap storytelling. People were coming out of their seats with laughter."
VIP Meet and Greet will take place at 6:30pm and includes a copy of David Feherty's book which he will be signing.
Thursday, 25 October, 2018
Contact:Callie
Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$53.10 - $179.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...