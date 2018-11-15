Few actors have reached Allen’s level of success in film and television. Best known for his iconic roles in "Toy Story," "Santa Clause," "Wild Hogs" and many more; he has reached an international level of super stardom.



He honed his talents as a stand-up comic throughout the 1980s, providing the perfect lead-in to his highly successful ABC TV series “Home Improvement” where he garnered a Golden Globe Award, an Emmy nomination, and was honored with the People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Male Performer in a Television Series” for an unprecedented eight years in a row. Most recently, he starred in and executive produced the ABC hit "Last Man Standing"



This show is FOR MATURE AUDIENCES due to adult content.