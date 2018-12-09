Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends, who through a series of serendipitous events, came together in graduate school at Boston University. Micah Christian, a former teacher from Randolph, Massachusetts, is the lead vocalist of the group; Cordaro Rodriguez, a former attorney from Charlotte, North Carolina, is the pianist and guitarist; Kendall Ramseur, a former cello instructor from Charlotte, NC, is the cellist and vocalist; and Mason Morton, who is a former teacher from Atlanta, GA, is the harpist for the quartet.



They have each been playing their instruments since childhood, but in 2014, they came together to begin what they know will be a long beautiful journey of creating music that touches people’s hearts. They hope that their music will resonate deeply with listeners and that, in some way, it will make their lives a little better – even if just for a moment.