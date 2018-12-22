A Magical Cirque Christmas
Palace Theatre
61 Atlantic St
Stamford, CT 06901
Stamford, CT 06901
Website: Click to Visit
A holiday entertainment blockbuster set to dazzle audiences of all ages. Featuring the best talent from around the globe, A Magical Cirque Christmas has it all – jaw-dropping magic, breathtaking circus acts, and the most angelic voices singing your favorite Christmas carols with incredible live musicians on stage. Be transported to the golden age of entertainment by the mind-blowing talents, stunning costumes, comedy and more.
Saturday, 22 December, 2018
Contact:Callie
Phone: 2033254466
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$27.00 - $150.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.