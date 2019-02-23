Rolling Stone’s Magazine has called 1964 The Tribute the “best Beatles Tribute on Earth.” They have wowed audiences all over the world and sold out iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall, and Red Rocks Amphitheater.



1964 The Tribute has also taken their talents to Television. They’ve appeared on shows including Fox News, CBSS Early Show, Telemundo, and ABC Good Morning America.



1964 The Tribute takes their audiences on a musical journey to an era in rock history that will live in all of our hearts forever. They are hailed by critics and fans alike as the most authentic and endearing Beatles tribute in the world.



Unlike other Beatle tribute’s, 1964 is an accurate re-creation from the live songs, voices, instruments, suits, and even haircuts. Choosing songs from the pre-Sgt. Pepper era, “1964” astonishingly recreates an early 60’s live Beatles concert, with period instruments, clothing, hairstyles, and onstage banter.



Over 25 years of researching and performing have made “1964” masters of their craft. Come see why “1964”…The Tribute is the definitive Beatle show!