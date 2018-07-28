Event calendar brought to you by

Waltz & Foxtrot Workshop

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Learn the basics and start dancing these fun and elegant dances with expert teacher Simone Assboeck in this 1.5 hour Workshop.

If you have never danced Waltz or Foxtrot now is the time to enjoy true partner dancing. Simone will guide you through from the very beginning.

If you already dance these dances, this workshop will reinforce and deepen your knowledge.

No partner required.

Saturday, 28 July, 2018

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: 203-967-3105
