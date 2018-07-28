Waltz & Foxtrot Workshop
Learn the basics and start dancing these fun and elegant dances with expert teacher Simone Assboeck in this 1.5 hour Workshop.
If you have never danced Waltz or Foxtrot now is the time to enjoy true partner dancing. Simone will guide you through from the very beginning.
If you already dance these dances, this workshop will reinforce and deepen your knowledge.
No partner required.
Saturday, 28 July, 2018
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
