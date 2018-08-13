6 week Series: Salsa Beginner II
Continuing on the progress made in the Beg. I series class, Beg. II class will introduce new leading and following moves as well as perfect Beg. I shines, turns and fundamentals. This class will take you to the next level in your Salsa dancing!
Successful completion of Beg. I series class or passing a skills evaluation with instructor necessary to enroll in this class. Please inquire at the front desk!
**Go to Enrollments tab to sign up online.**
Monday, 13 August, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Monday, 30 July, 2018
- Monday, 06 August, 2018
- Monday, 13 August, 2018
- Monday, 20 August, 2018
- Monday, 27 August, 2018
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$95 (early bird) $105 (regular)
RSVP:No Attendence Limit
0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested
RSVP For This Event By 07/30/2018
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.