Event calendar brought to you by

6 Week Series: Salsa Beginner I

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

No Partner Required! Invite your friends :) 

Join the beautiful Kimberly Charles in our Salsa Beg.1 Series!!

Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 7/31-9/4 

Looking for dance classes that will motivate you to bring out your Dance RockStar?! With consistent and dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level! 

**Go to Enrollments tab to sign up online.**

Tuesday, 14 August, 2018

Other Dates For This Event:

View Series Overview

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$95 (early bird) $105 (regular)

RSVP:

No Attendence Limit

0 of Unlimited Spaces Requested

RSVP For This Event By 07/31/2018

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.