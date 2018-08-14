6 Week Series: Salsa Beginner I
No Partner Required! Invite your friends :)
Join the beautiful Kimberly Charles in our Salsa Beg.1 Series!!
Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 7/31-9/4
Looking for dance classes that will motivate you to bring out your Dance RockStar?! With consistent and dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level!
Tuesday, 14 August, 2018
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Cost:$95 (early bird) $105 (regular)
Categories:
