6 Week Series: Salsa Beginner I

No Partner Required! Invite your friends :)



Join the beautiful Kimberly Charles in our Salsa Beg.1 Series!!



Tuesdays 7:30-8:30 7/31-9/4



Looking for dance classes that will motivate you to bring out your Dance RockStar?! With consistent and dedicated instruction, these 6-week classes will help the Beginner Salsa student A D V A N C E to a higher dance level!



**Go to Enrollments tab to sign up online.**