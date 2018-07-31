6 week Series: Advanced Beginner Swing
Swing is fun, fast and easy to learn. This no-partner-required class series will get you ready for the dance floor with cool moves and fancy footwork. Bob Blank will make sure that you have the steps to make dancing swing easy and fun.
Tuesday, 31 July, 2018
Other Dates For This Event:
- Tuesday, 31 July, 2018
- Tuesday, 07 August, 2018
- Tuesday, 14 August, 2018
- Tuesday, 21 August, 2018
- Tuesday, 28 August, 2018
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$95 (early bird) $105 (regular)
