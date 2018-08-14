Event calendar brought to you by

6 week Series: Advanced Beginner Swing

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Swing is fun, fast and easy to learn. This no-partner-required class series will get you ready for the dance floor with cool moves and fancy footwork. Bob Blank will make sure that you have the steps to make dancing swing easy and fun.

Tuesday, 14 August, 2018

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: 203-967-3105
$95 (early bird) $105 (regular)

